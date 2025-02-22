Dave Grohl’s secret love child’s mother reveals herself

Dave Grohl's secret child's mother comes forward

Dave Grohl seems to have fathered his secret child with a rock ‘n’ roll fan.

A Los Angeles rock ‘n’ roll fan has come forward, confirming she is the mother of musician’s out-of-marriage child.

Jennifer Young, 38, told The Post that the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, fathered her baby girl. Records show the child, born on August 1, 2024, carries Grohl’s last name.

Young, originally from Florida, is a longtime music lover with an impressive tattoos on her body. She currently resides in a quiet LA neighborhood with her mother and is often spotted taking her nearly seven-month-old daughter for strolls.

While she has chosen to keep the baby’s name private, Young explained her reasoning. “Protecting her identity is really important,” she said. “Because there’s some really angry fans.”

Grohl, who has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, first acknowledged the child’s birth in September 2024—one month after the baby arrived.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the rock legend announced on Instagram at the time.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Despite his statement, it remains unclear how involved Grohl is in his daughter’s life or how frequently he and Young are in contact.

While the pair have never been publicly seen together, they were both in New York City over Valentine’s Day weekend. Grohl was in town for the Saturday Night Live anniversary special, but Young’s reason for visiting remains unknown.

A former classmate of Young’s recalled her as “quiet” and “very pleasant,” though they were surprised by her connection to the Foo Fighters icon.

“I feel like she was more into Gwen Stefani than the Foo Fighters,” they remarked.

However, her love for music is undeniable. She sports tattoos of Paul McCartney lyrics and the Metallica logo, and her baby’s cranial helmet—commonly used to correct skull shape—has been decorated with stickers of Metallica, Led Zeppelin, and Elvis Presley.

Young maintains a low online profile with no public social media accounts, leaving much about her personal and professional life a mystery.