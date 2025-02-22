Phil Collins reveals being ‘very sick’ 3 years after giving up drumming

Phil Collins on health after drumming giveup

Phil Collins is reflecting on his legendary career while facing serious health challenges. The retired Genesis frontman, now 74, recently opened up about his declining condition in an interview with Mojo magazine.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” Collins shared. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

His last performance with Genesis took place in March 2022 during The Last Domino? Tour. Although former bandmate Peter Gabriel didn’t take the stage, he attended the London show to witness the band’s farewell.

“Phil wasn’t in as great a shape as he used to be, but they did a great job,” Gabriel said. “Me going was a rite of passage, really. I’d been part of the creation of Genesis, so I wanted to be there at the end.”

During the performance, Collins sang while seated, as his 23-year-old son, Nic Collins, stepped in on drums.

The father-son duo later discussed the physical toll of their craft in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which debuted on YouTube in December 2024.

“It’s still kind of sinking in a bit…” Collins admitted. “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

Having started drumming at just five years old, Collins acknowledged the strain the instrument has put on his body.

“It has taken its toll on [his] hands, legs,” he explained. “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

Collins has faced significant health struggles over the years, including severe nerve damage following a spinal operation in 2007.

In 2015, he underwent another major surgery on his neck, which, according to Nic, was a result of “all those years playing drums and bad posture.”

The musician also suffers from drop foot, a condition that makes it difficult to lift the front part of the foot, making drumming nearly impossible. At the time of his last interview, he was using a cane to walk, though his current mobility remains uncertain.