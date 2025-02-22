Nicole Kidman never likes to hear one compliment for THIS reason

Nicole Kidman makes surprising revelation about one compliment she never likes to hear for women.

Speaking to Time Magazine, the Babygirl actress shared she hated one compliment that she never wanted to hear.

“People go, ‘You’re a superwoman,’” said the 57-year-old.

Nicole told the outlet, “I hate it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Australia star talked about industry’s demand for perfection from women directors, actresses and producers on every project.

Nicole shared that she’s collaborated with 19 women directors as either a producer or actor over the years.

“It can be changed. But it can only be changed by actually being in the films of women,” said A Family Affair actress.

Nicole also talked about medical scare she had after she and her country singer husband Keith Urban share two daughters.

When the actress discovered she could not breastfeed, she “was so terrified, asking, ‘What just happened? Where's my milk?’” she told the outlet.

“I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She'd had five children - she had the wisdom to pass on,’” added Nicole.