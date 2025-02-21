Daniel Bisogno's death causes great shock

Daniel Bisogno, who was a theater actor and host of Ventaneando the main entertainment program on Mexican television, passed away at the age of 51.

The Mexican star's death has caused a great shock among his fans and followers, who had been closely following his health condition for months.

Daniel Bisogno’s cause of death

The famous TV presenter suffered from various health complications that worsened after undergoing a liver transplant in 2024.

Since then, his condition remained delicate, with multiple hospitalisations due to recurring infections and other liver-related issues. In recent months, the presenter had been admitted to intensive care

He had to be intubated due to a severe lung infection. Ultimately, multiple organ failure ended his life.

Bisogno’s Career

He was born on May 19, 1973. From a young age, he showed interest in the entertainment industry. He studied at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA).

In 1997, his career took an unexpected turn when he joined the Ventaneando team, where his irreverent style and critical commentary made him a controversial yet beloved figure on Mexican television.