Alec Baldwin opens up about ‘Rust’ shooting fatal accident: ‘surreal’

Alec Baldwin gets candid about fatal shooting incident on ‘Rust’ set

Alec Baldwin got vulnerable recalling how the fatal accident at the set of his movie, Rust, impacted his life.

The 66-year-old recalled the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, and the legal battle that followed.

During the premiere of his February 23rd episode of the reality show The Baldwins, Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin discussed the tough aftereffects of the ordeal.

“This has been just surreal,” Alec was seen telling his wife. “I mean, I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything.”

In a confession tone, he continued, “This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, ‘Wow, my kids. I can't get up.’ That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never.”

“Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline,” the fitness instructor agreed, adding that her husband’s OCD has worsened since. “He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?’”

Hilaria recalled, “You wake up in the morning and you're like, ‘Oh god, why did I wake up?’” to which Alec responded that he didn’t know how to answer the question.

“I said, ‘I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake,’” he shared.

This comes after Alec experienced the incident in October 2021, when he was holding a prop gun which accidentally went off and ended up killing Hutchins.