Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio join forces for new crime drama

Martin Scorsese shows no signs of slowing down, as he prepares to embark on his next major project.

According to Deadline, the legendary director, 83, is set to helm an untitled drama that draws inspiration from his iconic film Goodfellas.

The new project boasts an impressive cast, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The screenplay, written by Nick Bilton, will be produced by Scorsese, Johnson, DiCaprio, Blunt, and Bilton, with additional producers including Danny Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn.

The film's plot centers around a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss, inspired by a real-life individual, who seeks to build the largest criminal empire in Hawaii. This character, rumored to be played by Johnson, will be pitted against mainland corporations, rival syndicates, and will fight to protect his ancestral land.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 1970s, the film will delve into a tumultuous chapter in Hawaii's history. Johnson's involvement in the project is particularly significant, as it aligns with his Pacific Islander heritage.

If the project comes to fruition, it would mark another collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, who have previously worked together on numerous films, including Killers of the Flower Moon.

For Johnson, this role would present an opportunity to showcase his dramatic acting chops, moving beyond his action and comedy roots.

This project also continues Scorsese's recent trend of focusing on underrepresented stories.

Much like Killers of the Flower Moon, which shed light on the mis told history of indigenous Americans, this film will highlight the struggle to protect ancestral lands, adding another layer of depth to Scorsese's evolving body of work.