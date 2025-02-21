Royal family makes big announcement about historic Palace as Harry set to return

Royal family has announced to reopen the Royal Collection Trust at St James Palace, which is not regularly open to the public but it does host events and ceremonies.

King Charles' office on Thursday shared the delightful news about the St James's Palace on the royal family's social media accounts, posting the iconic photo of the the historic location.

The Palace announced: "Royalcollectiontrust St James Palace tours are back this April and May."

The Palace has historic value in the royal family as the Kings and Queens of England lived at St James's Palace for over 300 years until Queen Victoria moved to Buckingham Palace.

The Accession Council reportedly meets at the same location after the death of a monarch. It has also been the setting for other important royal events, including Queen Victoria's marriage to Prince Albert.

The announcement comes amid reports that Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK putting his security concerns aside as he reiterated to bring his Invictus Games back to Britain.



