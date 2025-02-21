Nicole Kidman goes beyond her promise to work with female directors

Nicole Kidman kept her word, going beyond her promise to work with female directors.

The A Perfect Couple star shared with Deadline that she has collaborated with female filmmakers on at least 19 projects since 2017, long surpassing her goal of working work with female directors every 18 months in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The Oscar winner's most recent project was the erotic thriller Babygirl (2024), which she worked on with writer-director Halina Reijn.

She has also starred in Spellbound (2024), directed by Vicky Jensen and Jorge Blanco, and appeared in Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer (2018).

Additionally, she will appear in Mimi Cave’s upcoming thriller Holland, which will premiere next month at SXSW.

For the unversed, during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Kidman, 57, made a public commitment, "From now on every 18 months, I will work with a female director."

Moreover, in a last year's interview with Deadline, she recalled asking herself why 18 months? Notably, she publicly declared it 18 months, but in her head, she decided it would be more like every six months to a year.

"I’m in a place, at this stage in my life, where I can support female directors over and over again," the one of the most sought after actress explained to the publication. "It’s a very conscious choice. I’m not gonna go for two or three years without working with a woman."

"I will seek them out and will continue to do it because that’s part of what I feel is important right now," Kidman added.