Harry Lawtey exits 'Industry' ahead of Season 4

Harry Lawtey will not return for 'Industry' Season 4

Harry Lawtey, who helmed the role of Robert Spearing in Industry, will not return for the fourth season.

Deadline reported on Thursday, February 20, that the British actor’s journey in HBO’s drama has ended due to conflicting schedules.

Though it is unknown which of his future stints has been clashing with the Industry’s shooting dates, season 4 production is slated to begin in the UK in March.

Though Lawtey, 28, is leaving Industry, the financial drama will remain credited as his breakout role.

His character, Spearing, is a confident, bright-eyed and arrogant new finance graduate who joins Pierpoint & Co. full of ambition, only to be swiftly humbled by the ruthless nature of the job.

In addition to his portrayal in Industry, the young actor has also appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux.

In the 2024 film, which starred Die With a Smile hitmaker Lady Gaga and legendary actor Joaquin Phoenix, Lawtey played Harvey Dent.

Lawtey's Industry exit confirmation came after speculation started swirling on Thursday following the announcement that Max Minghella would join the financial drama in a new role.

For the unversed, Industry started to pull in massive numbers for HBO following its third season, breaking viewership records several times over the eight episodes.

It was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series.