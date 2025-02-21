Kim Kardashian slams North West’s ‘The Lion King’ performance critics

Kim Kardashian sides with daughter North West over The Lion King concert

Kim Kardashian is always standing by daughter North West’s side.

Before North took the stage as Simba in The Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl last year, Kim was well aware of the inevitable criticism.

Addressing the cameras during the Feb. 20 episode of The Kardashians, she didn’t hesitate to get ahead of the online chatter.

"I already know what’s coming," Kim said. "That she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh!"

And for those who might suggest that 11-year-old North—whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West—only landed the role because of her famous parents, Kim had a simple yet pointed response.

"North is the moment," she stated.

"They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on a anything. Because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, ‘F--k you.’"

North’s performance of I Just Can’t Wait to Be King sparked some debate on social media, with critics questioning whether she was on the same level as the seasoned Broadway stars she performed alongside.

But for Kim, the night was nothing short of a triumph. The young starlet even received a standing ovation, leaving her mom beaming with pride.

"It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all," the SKIMS founder gushed.

"She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater—she's not there to be Mariah Carey."

Adding to the special night, the performance brought Kim and Kanye together in a rare reunion, with the Gold Digger rapper showing up to support North on her big night.