Khloe Kardashian talks about 'anxiety' she felt that ONE day

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a moment where she was vulnerable, revealing how she felt "anxious" while attending one of Tristan Thompson's basketball games.

Despite being there to support him, the reality TV star admitted it wasn’t easy at all.

The Good American founder brought her kids as well to watch Tristan play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. But Khloe couldn’t shake the feeling that people were judging her.

The 40-year-old media influencer opened up about the moment on the episode of 'The Kardashians': "I did have a lot of anxiety about going. More for like the public’s reaction, which is so lame to say. Because I knew I was going to get filmed."

"My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we’re not together. But it’s sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise."

Even tho she was uncomfortable, Khloe was focused on attending the game for her family’s sake.

Khloe said: "I just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Like, ‘Oh, she’s going to support her man!’ Or whatever people were going to say. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, enough of this.' But, I also was like, ‘F*** this, I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my cousin.’ And I’m so happy we all did. We all had the best time."