Blake Lively reveals 'traumatic' aftermath of legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively files another lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has filed another lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, claiming that the ongoing legal battle has caused emotional distress to her family.

According to the lawsuit, Lively explained the situation has taken a devastating toll on her family, including her children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who have been 'emotionally uprooted' by the turmoil.

The Gossip Girl star said her family has been subject to public humiliation due to the nature of the dispute between two parties.

This comes on the heels of her first lawsuit, in which she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and of making unauthorized changes to intimate scenes without her consent.

In response to her claims, the Orange Is The New Black star filed a whopping $400 million defamation lawsuit.

Since that time, the two parties have locked horns, awaiting a verdict on the case.

Rumours first emerged after the two co-producers were seen promoting the 2024 film separately. Although other details are still under wraps, fans are anxiously waiting to see what the outcome of the case will be.