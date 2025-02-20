Beyoncé’s new chapter begins after husband Jay-Z’s legal battle ends

Beyoncé, legendary singer and performer who recently breathed a sigh of relief after her husband Jay-Z's legal battle ends, is now turning her focus to something even more meaningful.

Despite the heated drama surrounding the (now dropped) rape case involving Jay-Z and music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, the singer has put her positive energy into a new partnership aimed at empowering women.

Beyoncé's beauty brand, Cécred, now officially announced its first retail partnership.

The 43-year-old pop icon’s products will be soon available in over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores across the country as well as on the retailer's website

On Thursday, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker told WWD: "In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like."

"Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience." she added.

Beyoncé explained that with her brand, she always wanted to build something that’s for everyone. However, she has dedicated to make sure the products work for all hair types by focusing on research and testing.

The singer shared: "As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it's kept us in boxes."

"'But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it's coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences," she continued.

Last week, the teen rape case involving Jay-Z and Sean Diddy was dropped. After a lot of legal back-and-forth, the case was officially dismissed.