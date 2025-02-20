Jeremy Clarkson all set to make TV comeback for THIS exciting show

Jeremy Clarkson has recently made his comeback to TV motoring genre in an upcoming episode of Car SOS, which will air in March.
The former Top Gear host will appear alongside hosts Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend for a special episode of the programme where he helped the co-hosts to restore a Land Rover Discovery Series 1.
Speaking to Daily Star, Tim revealed that Jeremy allowed the crew to film the final reveal of the motor at his home.
“Jeremy was happy for us to bring a full coach load of people. I mean, think about it - 60 strangers turning up at your property!” remarked the host.
Gushing over Jeremy, Tim said, “We spent about half an hour with Jeremy and he was warm, friendly, and, of course, typically sarcastic and funny.”
“He genuinely cared about the wellbeing of both the team, and most importantly, the car's owner,” added the presenter.
Jeremy's appearance on the motoring show came months after the final episode of The Grand Tour aired in September, which he co-hosted with collaborators, James May and Richard Hammond.
Last week, Jeremy spoke up against cancel culture as he defended stars Gino D'Acampo, Wynne Evans and Gregg Wallace.
He wrote in The Sun, “None of them is accused of doing something illegal. They just said something or did something which someone found offensive.”
“And that's that. It doesn't even have to be a current misdemeanour,” added the 64-year-old.
King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla steps out after holding important meeting at Palace
Mindy Kaling celebrates historic milestone on social media
A$AP Rocky gets exonerated in firearm case
Kate Middleton, Prince William change strategy after Meghan’s new announcement
Kanye West gears up to release 'Bianca-centric' movie amid split rumours
Blake Lively files an amended complaint amid ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni