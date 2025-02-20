Taylor Swift braves Blake Lively backlash to keep solemn promise

Taylor Swift forced to keep friendship with Blake Lively: Here’s why

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who have remained close friends since 2015, are now facing a rough patch in their decade-long friendship, following the ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Lively, who starred against Baldoni in the movie, It Ends With Us, has seemingly dragged her Grammy-winning pal into the lawsuit, and Swift was not happy about it, causing friction in their friendship.

According to a source cited by InTouch Weekly, Lively’s absence at the Super Bowl with her famous girl squad, “raised a lot of red flags” after reports of a falling out emerged over the ongoing lawsuit.

“All the talk has put their friendship in question. People think Taylor has kicked Blake out of her famous squad.”

Another report stated that after Lively brought up Swift in her case, “felt like a pawn” in the dispute. The insider had told Page Six that the songstress wants “nothing to do with this whole ordeal. She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

However, the InTouch source explained that Swift is willing to brave through the rough patch with Lively for big promise that she made and is determined to keep it.

“Taylor is close with Blake and her family and is even godmother to Blake’s kids,” the source told the outlet. “Justin’s lawsuit may be a nightmare, but they would never let something like this destroy them.”

Swift has talked about the close bond she shares with Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ four children. The musician is famously the godmother of all four of them and has even written songs using their names.

The source pointed out that Swift’s only involvement with the embattled movie is only the use of her song. However, they noted that it would be “completely understandable if Taylor would want to stay out of the drama”.