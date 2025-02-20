Sharon Osbourne shares shocking details as Ozzy’s manager

Sharon Osbourne has recently made shocking confession while managing her husband Ozzy Osbourne's career.

During an appearance on latest episode of The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan on February 19, Sharon opened up that her “biggest mistake” she ever made as Ozzy's manager was not allowing him to audition for Johnny Depp's blockbuster movie.

“Ozzy got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no,” admitted the 72-year-old.

Sharon continued, “Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?” To which Billy replied, “He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”

“Because when Johnny wanted Keith [Richards] to be a pirate, you remember?” added Ozzy’s manager while referring to Keith’s appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as Captain Teague.

For the unversed, Ozzy had made an appearance in different television shows and movies including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Little Nicky and an episode of Crime Scene: Investigation.

Sharon’s confession came weeks after she mentioned that Ozzy could no longer walk because of his Parkinson’s disease.

Earlier in February, the television personality told The Sun that he “is very happy to be coming back and very emotional” about Black Sabbath reunion concert in July.

"Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs,” explained Sharon.

However, she noted, “Ozzy’s voice is as good as it’s ever been.”

Meanwhile, the musician disclosed that he would not perform “a full set at the concert”.

Speaking on Ozzy Speaks, he said he is “not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them”.

“I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” added the musician.