Cynthia Erivo achieves major milestone amidst 'Wicked' success

Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo has added another feather to her cap during the ongoing box office achievement of Wicked.

The Defying Gravity crooner has replaced Ariana Debose to host the Broadway’s biggest night of the 78th Tony Awards.

"I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," Erivo said in a statement reported by Variety.

"I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year," she added. "I hope I can rise to the occasion."

The Pinocchio star herself is a Tony winner as the best actress in a musical prize in 2016, for her turn in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

She has won an Emmy for the televised performance of same play and a Grammy for the show’s cast recording.

Erivo is currently an Oscar nominee for her role in Wicked as Elphaba, making her an award away from being an EGOT winner.

The 2025 Tony Awards will return to the Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the first time since 2022.

The show will air live on June 8th, on the CBS Television Network, and it will also stream on Paramount+.