Olivia Munn recalls rejecting ‘lot of money’ for keeping silent over studio complaint

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is reflecting on a difficult chapter in her career—one that came with a hefty price tag to stay silent.

During the Feb. 18 episode of Reclaiming, Monica Lewinsky’s podcast, the Newsroom star shared that while working on a film she didn't name, she endured “traumatic” experiences that led her to file official complaints with the studio.

What followed was an offer she didn’t see coming: a seven-figure settlement in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement.

"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money," Munn, 44, explained.

"Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgment of it. But it came along with an NDA."

Despite the staggering sum, Munn knew immediately that she wasn’t interested.

The actress emphasized that she never intended to make the situation public—she simply wanted to leave it behind. But signing an NDA, she feared, could ultimately work against her.

"This was like the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all," Munn said, referencing the 2017 resurgence of the Me Too movement. At the time, many were quick to criticize those who signed NDAs, accusing them of staying silent for financial gain.

"I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would just reverse any kind of validity to my voice," she admitted. She also suspected the studio might use the NDA against her, leaking its existence to “diminish” her actions.

Though she briefly met with lawyers to discuss the settlement, Munn wasted no time in rejecting the offer outright.

"That comes into the feistiness of not thinking things through and being so upset and frustrated that this would be the offer to me," she told Lewinsky. "I did not think about negotiating. I did not think about anything besides how disrespectful that was."

One particular moment in the conversation stood out to her—a lawyer emphasizing the amount of money involved, as if she should reconsider. Munn’s response?

"I know this is a lot of money to you, but it is not a lot of money to me to raise my voice."

Walking out of that meeting, she remembers feeling one thing, proud.

At the time of the Me Too movement, Munn was working on projects like 2018’s The Predator. While she hasn’t named the film in question, her story serves as a powerful reminder of the decisions women in Hollywood have had to make in the fight to be heard.