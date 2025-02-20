Lady Gaga reveals being ‘scared’ of ‘being on reality TV’

Lady Gaga on reality TV and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Lady Gaga doesn’t seem to have too much likeness for being on the reality TV or the Real Housewives franchise.

While taking Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, the Grammy-winning superstar was put on the spot about her thoughts on reality TV—and let’s just say, she didn’t need to bluff her way through this one.

“Speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?” the test administrator asked, while a polygraph expert carefully monitored her response.

“No,” Gaga answered confidently.

The test’s next move? Trying to tempt her with a throwback to The Real Housewives of New York City.

The examiner showed her a screenshot from the show’s 2018 Halloween episode, where the ladies dressed as female icons—including Dorinda Medley rocking a Bad Romance-era Gaga look.

“Not even after this tribute to you on Real Housewives of New York City?” they asked.

Still, the pop icon wasn’t having it.

“That would make me feel scared, to like, being on reality TV,” Gaga admitted. “This makes me feel scared.”

Though she’s not eager to swap the stage for reality drama, Gaga does have one small reality TV moment in her history.

Back in 2008, before her superstardom skyrocketed, she made a brief cameo on The Hills, performing at a party in a full-body, leather-like catsuit accessorized with gold chains and a bold scarf.

As for Dorinda Medley’s memorable RHONY Gaga-inspired costume, the Real Housewife still holds it close to her heart. “The famous bubble dress lives on forever,” she told The Daily Dish in October.

And she’s not wrong—because if there’s one thing Lady Gaga knows how to do, it’s leave a lasting impression… even from a distance.