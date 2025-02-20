Jack O’Connell joins the world of Godzilla, King Kong

Jack O’Connell joins Legendary's Monsterverse

Jack O’Connell may face the Godzilla, King Kong or some other monster from Legendary’s Monsterverse soon.

The actor is trading in his fangs for something even bigger—literally.

Fresh off his role in Sinners, the British actor has officially joined the next installment of Legendary’s Godzilla-King Kong franchise.

Directed by Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) and penned by Shang-Chi writer Dave Callaham, the upcoming film promises to bring a fresh set of human characters into the chaos, as the mighty Titans, Godzilla and Kong, prepare to take on an apocalyptic new threat.

While plot details remain locked away in a top-secret vault, Legendary has assured fans that this latest adventure will be just as action-packed as its predecessors.

O’Connell will star alongside Kaitlyn Dever, who leads the human cast, and Dan Stevens, who is reprising his role as Trapper—the laid-back, monster-whispering veterinarian introduced in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

O’Connell is set to play Dever’s brother, adding another layer of family dynamics to the upcoming battle of behemoths.

The actor, who made a name for himself in Hollywood as the lead in Unbroken, has been keeping busy with an impressive lineup of projects.

He recently starred in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black and appeared in Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

And 2025 is shaping up to be a major year for him—he plays one of the villains in Sinners (out April 18) alongside Michael B. Jordan and joins the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s return to the zombie genre, which hits theaters June 20.

With his addition to Legendary’s Monsterverse, O’Connell is proving he can take on just about anything—whether it’s vampires, zombies, or a couple of skyscraper-sized creatures battling for supremacy.