Kate Hudson shares 'life-changing' career advice with co-star Brenda Song

Kate Hudson gives important advice to 'Running Point' co-star Brenda Song

Kate Hudson gave important advice to her Running Point co-star Brenda Song about her career, and she still uses it to this day.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress explained how her co-star helped her maintain a work-life balance.

Brenda told the outlet, “Kate always says, ‘Don't get lost in being a mom. You still have to be you'.”

Sharing her thoughts on Kate’s helpful ‘mom’ tips, she quipped, “She always pushes that with me, and I'm so grateful because it's something that we forget.

"We're working so hard to focus on our kids and you feel so much mom guilt when you take a second for yourself.”

In addition, the 36-year-old expressed her gratitude to the Wedding Wars actress for helping her navigate both work and motherhood.

The Secret Obsession star further went on to add about her co-star, “To be the best mom, we have to be the best version of us.

"And Kate was really good about being like, ‘Hey, don't worry about it. Let it go. It'll be OK. Remember, you need to focus on you.' ”

On professional front, Hudson and Song are gearing up for their upcoming TV series, Running Point, set to premiere on February 27, 2025.