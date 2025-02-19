Charles shares warm exchange with Invictus Games veteran linked to Prince Harry

King Charles Praises Invictus Games Veteran During Visit to Injury Studies Centre

King Charles highlighted the importance of rehabilitation and innovation in injury recovery during a visit to Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies on Wednesday.

The monarch, 76, engaged with researchers exploring cutting-edge biofeedback technology for prosthetic advancements.

During the visit, Charles met decorated British Paralympian and former Army captain David Henson, who has played a significant role in adaptive sports.

Henson, a competitor in the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games, as well as the 2016 Paralympics, discussed his experiences with the King, who praised his contributions to sports and rehabilitation.

As the two shared a warm exchange, Charles expressed admiration for Henson’s journey, calling him “remarkable.”

The King also inquired about Henson’s family and was captivated by a demonstration showcasing the precision required for prosthetic limb functionality.

Henson, who has longstanding ties to Prince Harry and previously served as a trustee for the Invictus Games, was a guest at the Duke of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

The visit underscored the royal family's continued support for veterans and groundbreaking medical advancements in recovery and rehabilitation.