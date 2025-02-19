Selena Gomez, Benny Blano drop major hint about Gracie Abrams collab: Watch

Benny Blanco walks in on Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams hanging out in a cryptic video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco might have another surprise up their sleeves — this time involving Gracie Abrams.

The couple, who are gearing up for the release of their joint album I Said I Love You First, sparked collaboration rumours after sharing playful social media clips this week.

On Monday, February 17, Blanco took to Instagram to post a video walking into a room to find Gomez and Abrams deep in conversation on a bed. “What are you guys doing in here?” he asked, as the two simply responded, “Hello!”

Gomez added fuel to the speculation the next day; she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to an unreleased track while dressed in the same clothes as in the Gracie Abrams video. “Call me when you break up / I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up,” she sang in the clip.

Abrams didn’t appear in the video, but she jumped into the comments, writing, “Heyyyyyyyy that’s my friendddd.” Blanco chimed in with, “heyyyyyy that’s my wife.”

While no official collaboration has been confirmed, fans are already buzzing.

Gomez and Blanco’s album I Said I Love You First drops March 21, with its lead single, Scared of Loving You, already out.