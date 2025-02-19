King Charles delivers sad news to Prince William, Kate’s children

King Charles, who is known as a doting grandfather in the royal family, will be missing out on a special tradition with his beloved grandchildren this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Given the rift between the royals and the Sussexes, the King, who eagerly wishes to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, has only met the Sussex children a handful of times.

This year, Charles would also be missing on a opportunity to spend some quality time with William and Kate’s children, as he has a change of plans due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

The King left his primary home Clarence House in London to spend a peaceful and quieter half-term at his 18th-century private home, Sandringham House. He has been spotted attending church services at St Mary Magdalene Church this month.

Charles’ sprawling Sandringham estate is set up specifically to host kids. During the 15th and 23rd February, the estate’s gardens have a range of adventures for children to enjoy. This also gave the King a chance to bond with George, Charlotte and Louis.

However, this time around William and Kate have taken the children to spend their holiday at the Caribbean Island of Mustique.

While the children may not be too sad about the exciting vacation abroad, it comes as their grandfather was urged to take rest given his busy schedule and his workaholic nature.

A life coach Julie Leonard told Hello! That shared the everyone “need[s] time to decompress, to process our day, our thoughts and our emotions”.

“Rest is essential to complete the stress cycle and reset back to a healthier level,” she advised.

“Rest is not a waste of time; it is important for health and happiness and it needs to have priority status. It’s an activity to be planned and appreciated in its own right.”