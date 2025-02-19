Rihanna finally speaks up after A$AP Rocky’s shooting verdict

Rihanna has recently spoken up after her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on all counts in his felony shooting trial.

After the decision, the Umbrella hit-maker took to her Instagram Story on February 18 to celebrate the verdict with a heartfelt message.

“The glory belongs to God and to God alone,” wrote the 36-year-old.

The Grammy-winning expressed her gratitude, adding, “Thankful, humbled by His mercy,” as she signed off with a praying hands emoji.

The Diamonds crooner’s emotional post came after the verdict was announced in the courtroom.

Rihanna, who shares two children with Rocky, broke down in tears, while he ran to hug her.

Later, Rocky celebrated the verdict with Rihanna and legal team in the courtroom.

However, outside the court, Rocky also thanked both God and the jury, saying, “Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision,” according to DailyMail.com.

He further said, “I'm just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years, but I'm thankful, nonetheless. I'm thankful and blessed to be here as a free man talking to you all.”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s legal team clarified that the shots Rocky fired were actually blanks from a prop gun he obtained from the set of a music video he was working on, reported via Associated Press.