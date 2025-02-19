Bill Hader’s team reveal why actor, comedian didn’t attend ‘SNL 50’

Bill Hader did not attend SNL 50, here's why

Bill Hader did not attend the SNL 50: Anniversary Special, and there is a “longstanding” reason.

The actor and comedian may have been missing from SNL 50 Live from New York, but it wasn’t without reason.

Fans hoping to see the Barry star revisit his iconic characters, like Stefon or Devin from The Californians, were left wondering why the former cast member—who was part of the show from 2005 to 2013—wasn’t at the February 16 anniversary special.

Now, his team is setting the record straight.

As Hader’s rep told Variety on February 18, the comedian had a "longstanding scheduling conflict" that prevented him from attending the milestone event.

While no further details were shared, IMDb lists Hader as working on The Cat in the Hat and Empress of Serenity, suggesting his Hollywood commitments may have played a role in his absence.

But he didn’t completely sit out the SNL 50 fun.

Hader reprised his Californians character, Devin, in a Volkswagen commercial alongside Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen, giving fans a taste of his signature comedic flair.

Despite his love for comedy, Hader has been open about the challenges he faced during his SNL years.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, he reflected on the anxiety and migraines he endured while on the show.

“When I was on SNL, I was a bit of a basket case,” he admitted.

“It could not have been easy on my wife at the time. I was so consumed with work and anxiety. Sometimes I felt like people thought, ‘Oh, he’s just wanting attention or something.’ It was like, ‘No, man, I’m legit. I’m freaking out right now.’”