Meghan Markle making new changes to Netflix show after brand rename

Meghan Markle is finally taking the narrative into her own hands as she addressed speculations surrounding her brand relaunch.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had introduced her brand American Riviera Orchard last year, has now renamed it to As Ever, as a copyright lawsuit over the previous name caused some trouble.

However, as the brand launch inches closer, royal experts believe Meghan was desperately trying to align timelines so that her brand gets the major spotlight.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, apart from the name of the brand, there were other changes which were made ahead of the brand launch.

“The online response to the trailer for that was overwhelmingly hostile,” the expert told Express.co.uk. He noted that there have “reportedly been changes to the content” of Meghan upcoming Netflix series in order to acquiesce the public.

“Meghan’s premature launch of American Riviera Orchard last year led to trademark issues holding it up. Its name is now As Ever,” he continued.

“She must have been desperate to coordinate its launch with her eight-part series With Love, Meghan, which has been postponed until 4th March on Netflix.”

On late Monday night, Meghan had taken to her Instagram page to share the big news via a video message for her followers.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish - food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” she wrote in the IG caption.

“I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating.”