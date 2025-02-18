Shiloh Jolie-Pitt uses dance as therapy amid Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorce?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reacts to Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is reacting to her parents’ divorce in the subtlest manner as she takes on a new challenge.

The 18-year-old garnered attention after she was spotted heading to her dance class in California, wearing a vintage 1983 Scarface-themed hoodie paired with baggy jeans.

Shiloh’s long-time choreographer previously opened up to DailyMail.com about the teenager’s personal interests, explaining how the 18-year-old defies expectations as a Hollywood ‘nepo’ kid.

The fashion designer confirmed, “Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work.

“She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage.

He further went on to add, “Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio.”

Shiloh's dance skills are no secret to her parents as Brad Pitt previously heaped praise on her dancing abilities while promoting his film Bullet Train in 2022.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fight Club actor referred to her as “very beautiful,” and that her unique talent “brings a tear to the eye.”