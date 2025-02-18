Meghan Markle deals fresh blow to royal family after UK's message for Harry

Meghan Markle deals fresh blow to royal family after Harry receives message from UK

Prince Harry's wife has sparked new debate with her latest move amid speculation about the Duke and the royal family's reconciliation.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly made a subtle dig towards the royal family as she took to Instagram to share an update on her new lifestyle brand, "As Ever".

The former Suits star's words, according to experts, suggest as she neve changed herself and remained the same as she was even before marrying Prince Harry.

In the new post, Meghan tried to answer several questions about her future project, Netflix deal, and relationship with Harry and their children.

With the reveal of a new website, which features a new photo of her three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, the Duchess announced her new brand will launch in two weeks time, the same time that her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan will air on March 4.

In the newly released video, Harry's wife appeared to admit that she crying to return to her old life as she said she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut her lifestyle blog "The Tig".

Meghan's statement seems to be a subtle dig at the royals as her blog was forced to shut down in 2017 - which was around the same time that she became engaged to late Queen Elizabeth III's grandson Harry.

Meghan said: "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

Meghan's statement comes after Prince Harry received a green light from the UK for his 2027 Invictus Games amid concerns about security.