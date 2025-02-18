'Ne Zha 2' becomes highest-grossing animated film in China

The Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' has just claimed the title of highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing 'Disney's Inside Out 2.'
According to reports from state media, the movie made more than 12.3 billion yuan (around $1.7 billion) since its release last month, putting it ahead of Inside Out 2, which earned a similar amount last year.
The fantasy epic genre, which has been a major hit in China till now, tells a story of a rebellious young deity who fights for his place in the world. However, it's already becoming country's biggest box-office release.
The movie's success is a testament to the growing influence of Chinese cinema on the global stage, especially in the animated movie world.
While the film Inside Out 2 took the spot as the previous highest-grossing animated film, Ne Zha 2's achievement seemingly shows how far the Chinese film industry has come now.
With its massive success, Ne Zha 2 isn't just making waves in China but its also becoming a game-changer in the global animation industry.
