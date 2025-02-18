Simon Pegg gives major hint on ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Simon Pegg gives major spoiler ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Simon Pegg, the British actor and comedian, may have accidently given a major spoiler ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning release.

The Shaun of the Dead star, attended the 2025 BAFTA awards on Sunday February 16th, where he spilled the tea about the film to the event’s red-carpet host.

When host asked if the upcoming installment was really the finale, Pegg, though not saying anything specific, teased about Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt fate.

"It's difficult for me to answer that question, because it would require possible spoilers. Do you know what I mean? So, I mean... the clue is in the title, you know?" he said.

As per the Geek Ireland magazine, the title being 'Final Reckoning' maybe hinting towards Hunt’s demise.

Pegg also talked about his experience of playing Benji Dunn, who is the tritagonist in film series and IMF field agent serving as a member of Hunt’s team.

"I love playing Benji, and he really goes through it in this film. It's been, it's probably my favourite of all the ones that we've done."

Simon Pegg jokingly further said, "And you know when the when the Benji prequel happens, inevitably, and Jack Lowden plays me, good luck to him, I say."

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated for release on May 21, 2025.