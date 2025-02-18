Meghan Markle 'reinforces' commitment to Harry amid Archie, Lilibet UK plan

Meghan Markle has adopted a very smart strategy to end rumours about her and Prince Harry's relationship and future plans.

The Duchess of Sussex “wants the world to know” how much she is in love with her husband, asking the critics to stop speculating about their marriage, according to a new report.

A Magazine, in its bombshell February 2025 cover story, revealed fresh allegations that Markle, 43, mistreated staff and characterised the Duke of Sussex as largely well-meaning but dangerously dim witted.

One month on from the revelations, Meghan used her recent appearance at the Invictus Games to send a clear message that she is still “genuinely in love” with the Duke.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton told Sky News that Meghan showed “true support” for Harry.

“It’s clear (Meghan) loves him very much,” he said.

“She truly knows Invictus is Harry’s passion and he wants to keep himself fully immersed.

“It shows genuine authenticity.”

Stanton went on saying the Duchess of Sussex “reinforced” her commitment to Harry by sharing social media posts celebrating the Duke's success with the Invictus Games.

“She wants to make a real show of support and this is reinforced by the video she posted. It demonstrates genuine love and she wants the world to know this. What makes him happy, makes her happy,” said the expert.

It comes amid reports that Prince Harry has received green light from the UK about his Invictus Games event amid his concerns about security.

It is also being speculated that he could now travel to the country of his birth with Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.