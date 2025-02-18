Sarah Michelle Gellar shares experience working on ‘Buffy’ reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently shared her experience of working in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot after 20 years.

“I wish there was a better word than overwhelming,” said the 47-year-old while speaking to PEOPLE at the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards over the weekend.

Elaborating on her feelings, Gellar noted, “It’s heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time.”

Earlier this month, the Scooby Doo actress revealed that she’d be working with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao on a sequel show, where she also served as an executive producer in addition to reprising her role as Buffy Summers.

While attending the weekend gala at the Beverly Hilton, Gellar mentioned that they “have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks (producers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, to producer Gail Berman”.

“And I think people are going to be pretty impressed,” she maintained.

It is pertinent to note that Gellar won’t be the lead of the new BuffyVerse project because the script called for a “new Slayer to take a lead role”.

After news of the upcoming Buffy sequel broke, Gellar confirmed the news on Instagram as she shared a lengthy statement to fans earlier in February.

“So, you might have heard some news this week, but I realise you haven’t heard from me…”

Gellar continued, “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right.”

“This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there,” she said.