Megan Thee Stallion celebrates 30th birthday with new ‘booze’ launch

Megan Thee Stallion launches new Tequila brand after 30th birthday

Megan Thee Stallion has chosen the best way to celebrate turning 30, launch a new tequila brand.

The Grammy-winning rapper marked her milestone birthday on Saturday, Feb. 15, by unveiling her latest business venture, a premium tequila, Chicas Divertidas, available in two flavors, Blanco and Reposado.

And in true Megan fashion, she made sure it’s smooth, sultry, and perfect for any Hot Girl gathering.

"As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties," Megan said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand."

Of course, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker couldn’t introduce her tequila without a signature rallying cry.

"I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!" she added.

Crafted from single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Chicas Divertidas is produced at the renowned Casa Centinela distillery, as per a press release.

Blanco is described as a crisp, citrusy pour with hints of rosemary and green tea, while Reposado takes a richer approach with notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and warm spices.

This isn’t Megan’s first time mixing up something special in the food and beverage industry. In 2021 and 2022, she collaborated with Popeyes and Goldbelly, proving that she knows how to serve up more than just hits.

Now, with Chicas Divertidas on the menu, Megan is making sure every Hot Girl (and Hot Boy) can raise a glass in style.