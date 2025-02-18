Jay-Z, Beyoncé's 'special' night-out turns heads amid allegations

Jay-Z, Beyoncé steal spotlight amid heinous allegations

Jay-Z and Beyoncé once again stole the spotlight after they were spotted for the first time amid heinous allegations.

The rapper, whose charges in a teen rape case were dropped last week, celebrated the occasion alongside the love of his life Beyoncé on Sunday, February 17.

The power-couple were spotted in high spirits as they dined in at the Italian restaurant Cipriani in Beverly Hills, flashing beaming smiles at each other while they were at it.

The Cowboy Carter alum was spotted wearing a blazer with a pair of white socks and shoes. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in an all-black outfit, perfectly suiting his liking for the colour.

This comes after Shawn Carter was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards party alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a bombshell lawsuit, which was filed in December 24.

In a surprising turn of events, the accuser has now withdrawn from the case. Despite the withdrawal, Jay-Z sued his attorney Tony Buzbee for filing the accusations.

According to multiple sources, the couple appeared to be in relief after the lawsuit has successfully crumbled for better.