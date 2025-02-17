'Neglected' Prince Harry finally gives into Meghan Markle's decision

Meghan Markle allegedly made Prince Harry's mind to say goodbye to the royal family, according to a new book.

A new bombshell revelation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship has come to light, as Harry reunites with his family in Montecito following an emotional speech to close the Invictus Games in Canada.

Former Hollywood actress Meghan reportedly convinced Harry that he was being "neglected" by the rest of the royal family. Her perception about Harry came about pretty "quickly" once she was embedded in royal life, explained the book.

In one passage, seen by The Mirror, the author claims that the vast majority of staff felt that the former Suits star rapidly came to the conclusion that Harry wasn't being treated well because he was lower down the line of succession.

The expert, in the book, wrote: "The strongly held view among current and former royal staff is that when Meghan arrived on the scene, she quickly convinced Harry that he was being neglected, sidelined and undervalued."

"She felt she was just standing up for her husband, telling 'her truth' and encouraging him to tell his, but this was seen as deeply disruptive in a royal family, according to the claims in the book.

One insider was quoted as saying: "I don't think Harry had even thought much about the fact that he was a spare until well into his marriage."

The Duchess allegedly managed to give Harry more perspective because she could see the family from the outside and her experience of growing up was so totally different.

Meghan was reportedly over-sensitive on Harry’s behalf and convinced herself he was being treated as completely unimportant," a member of the communications team for Kensington Palace was quoted as saying in the new bombshell.