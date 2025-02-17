Ariana Grande offers sneak peek into 2025 Oscar appearance

Ariana Grande has recently revealed what she’s going to wear at this year’s Academy Awards.

In a new interview with Vogue Italia, the singer-turned-actress teased her upcoming look for 2025 Oscars, which will be held on March 2.

“The dress we chose for the Oscars will be an extension of the story we told in Wicked,” said the 31-year-old.

Ariana noted, “It will be a look straight out of the magical world of Oz.”

Reflecting on her style at the Oscars, the 7 Rings crooner declared, “I have always been a retro girl at heart.”

The actress however mentioned that she and her stylist “are having experimenting with shapes and looks from Golden Era of Hollywood”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana discussed her Wicked’s role for which she earned Oscar nod in Best Supporting Actress category.

“It's a privilege for an actress to fall in love with who she plays. I have traces of Glinda everywhere,” admitted the singer-songwriter.

Ariana told the outlet, “I hope to carry her with me forever.”

Meanwhile, the actress addressed rumours that she and Cynthia Erivo would be opening this year’s Academy Awards.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ariana told IndieWire, “I don’t know either where the rumour is coming from.”

But she added, “It would be really fun.”