Robert Pattinson unveils inspiration behind 'Mickey 17' accent

Robert Pattinson, who will be playing a distinctive role in upcoming film Mickey 17, has revealed where did he get his accent's inspiration from.
Bong Joon-ho directorial features the Twilight star as Mickey Barnes, an ominous traveller, who volunteers for a mission with a hope of survival. Each time he dies, a new replica appears.
Pattinson’s 17th and 18th iterations in the new flick has a very bizarre accent, which he says has been inspired from someone.
In an interview, the 38-year-old admitted that the voice came from an Oscar winning movie directed Joel Coen.
The Batman actor stated: “I actually think I realized today what I was doing. We were doing an interview earlier and Bong said one of the thoughts he was having for 18 was Peter Stormare from Fargo."
He further told Variety: “And then I think how that went into my head was to do Steve Buscemi as 17. I kind of did it by accident, but I don’t think I realized that until today. I thought I was doing something else.”
Slated to release on March 7, the sci-fi comedy also features Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Holliday Grainger and other.
