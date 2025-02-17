Marcello Hernandez recreates viral ‘SNL’ sketch with Sabrina Carpenter

Domingo didn’t miss out on Matt and Kelsey’s vow renewal ceremony.

On Sunday, February 16, Marcello Hernandez recreated his iconic "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch with Please Please Please Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter after tweaking her song Espresso in the original skit.

The same couple from the viral Saturday Night Live sketch decided to renew their vows despite being married for less than a year.

During the special, the Short n’ Sweet maker appeared as Sophie, the bride's childhood friend who couldn't attend the original ceremony because she was in prison.

This time, she was joined by the bridesmaids, who revealed that Kelsey was doing her best to stick to monogamy to the tune of Wicked's Defying Gravity.

After Sophie’s character hit an off-key version of Elphaba's iconic riff, Matt breathed a sigh of relief, thinking the rendition was done and nothing more would be revealed.

However, to his surprise, the bridesmaids broke out into a second song, revealing that Kelsey had been distracted the entire trip.

They further made the admission about Kelsay saying she wanted to be with Domingo by playing around Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me.

While the women continued to sing, Domingo made an entrance and belted out, "That what she's looking for is this hung Latin guy!"

Fans were clearly in love and enjoyed the new version as they poured their exciting responses in the comments section of the Instagram video of Marcello’s iconic "Domingo" sketch during the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.