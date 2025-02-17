Kieran Culkin skips 2025 BAFTAs due to THIS heartbreaking reason

Kieran Culkin misses BAFTAs win due to a tragic reason

Kieran Culkin, brother of the famed Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, is faced with trying times in his life.

The Succession star was notably absent from the 2025 BAFTAs held Sunday, February 16 at Royal Festival Hall, London.

The 42-year-old was nominated as the Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain against Yura Borisov for Anora, Clarence Maclin for Sing Sing, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network actor took to stage, however, to take the award in place of the Gaming Wall St alum who revealed that the winning actor missed the night because he has quite a “sick” family member at home.

“He is so devoted as a family dad that he tried to drop out of my movie two weeks before we started shooting because he didn’t want to leave his kids,” Eisenberg explained further.

Kieran’s recent win comes just a month after his win at Golden Globes for the same role in the category Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for A Real Pain.

For the unversed, Kieran shares two children with wife Jazz Charton: daughter Kinsey Sioux (5) and son Wilder Wolf (3).