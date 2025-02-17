Lil Wayne sends fans wild at ‘SNL’ following Super Bowl blow

Lil Wayne performs at ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary special after Super Bowl disappointment

Lil Wayne made his comeback with Saturday Night Live performance after he expressed sadness over not getting to play the Super Bowl stage.

The 42-year-old rapper had an extra special performance at the show, in which he belted out hits from all over his discography, on Sunday, February 16th.

Wayne was joined by The Roots as he kicked off his performance with Uproar, following it up with Lollipop, 6 Foot 7 Foot, Mrs. Officer, topping it off with A Milli.

The Mirror hitmaker’s 50th anniversary appearance comes after he suffered a blow Kendrick Lamar was chosen over him to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Following the ordeal, Wayne took to Instagram and expressed great disappointment.

"It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position," said the rapper.

"But I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt," he continued.

Thanking his fans for support he added, "It made me feel like s--- not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like s---, you guys reminded me that I ain’t s--- without y’all, and that’s an amazing reality."