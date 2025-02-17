Adrien Brody gives heartfelt shoutout to fellow nominees after BAFTA win

Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award at BAFTA for 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody earned his second BAFTA award 12 years after he received his first in 2003.

The Pianist actor took the Royal Festival Hall stage in London on Sunday as he acknowledged his fellow nominees and supporters.

"Where do I begin?" he began. "I am so grateful, and I want to thank this institution for not only honouring me, but for everyone here tonight who's done such great work, and everyone who's been nominated and for acknowledging all of this hard work."

The Detachment star continued, "I congratulate you all. I share this with my fellow esteemed nominees, Ralph, Coleman, Hugh, Timothée, Sebastian, I admire all your work tremendously."

He added, "This film is really about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful, and I think that's something we can all relate to."

Brody thanked the awarding body and acknowledged his newfound appreciation for the people of Britain. He went on to "thank the British public for embracing [him] and [his] creative endeavours."

The 51-year-old artist further said that winning an award here was "incredibly meaningful" as he has lived in London for sometime and "England has felt quite a bit like home lately."

The Brutalist follows the story of a Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the U.S. to flee the Holocaust.

The role has previously earned Brody the best actor award at the Golden Globe awards and Critics Choice award. He is also nominated as Actor in a Leading Role at 2025 Oscars which will air on March 3rd.