2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Complete list of winners

While anticipation for the Oscars 2025 kept fans buzzing, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards set the tone for the rest of the awards season.
From Anora, which kept its winning streak alive, to Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and more, films received coveted awards during the star-studded ceremony at Royal Festival Hall, London, on Sunday, February 16.
Following is the complete list of the winners from the glamorous night:
WINNER: Conclave
WINNER: Conclave
Karla Sofía Gascón,Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste,Hard Truths
Saoirse Ronan,The Outrun
Demi Moore,The Substance
Cynthia Erivo,Wicked
Timothée Chalamet,A Complete Unknown
Ralph Fiennes,Conclave
Hugh Grant,Heretic
Colman Domingo,Sing Sing
Sebastian Stan,The Apprentice
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini,Conclave
Selena Gomez,Emilia Pérez
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones,The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis,The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande,Wicked
Edward Norton,A Complete Unknown
WINNER; Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov,Anora
Clarence Maclin,Sing Sing
Jeremy Strong,The Apprentice
Guy Pearce,The Brutalist
Sean Baker,Anora
Edward Berger,Conclave
Denis Villeneuve,Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard,Emilia Pérez
WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat,The Substance
Luna Carmoon,Hoard
WINNER: Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap
Dev Patel,Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay,Santosh
Karan Kandhari,Sister Midnight
WINNER: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Sean Baker,Anora
Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh,Kneecap
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold,The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat,The Substance
James Mangold, Jay Cocks,A Complete Unknown
WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard,Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes,Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, "John Divine G" Whitfield,Sing Sing
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
WINNER: David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
WINNER: The Brutalist
WINNER: Anora
Kneecap
The Apprentice
WINNER: The Brutalist
Blitz
Conclave
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked
WINNER: Conclave
WINNER: Wicked
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
WINNER: The Substance
WINNER: Dune: Part Two
The Substance
Wicked
Gladiator II
Mog's Christmas
WINNER: Wander to Wonder
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
