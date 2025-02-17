 
Monday February 17, 2025
2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Complete list of winners

'Conclave' led the 2025 BAFTA Awards nominationswith 12 overall, followed closely by 'Emilia Pérez' with 11

By Web Desk
February 17, 2025
While anticipation for the Oscars 2025 kept fans buzzing, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards set the tone for the rest of the awards season.

From Anora, which kept its winning streak alive, to Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and more, films received coveted awards during the star-studded ceremony at Royal Festival Hall, London, on Sunday, February 16.

Complete list of BAFTAs 2025

Following is the complete list of the winners from the glamorous night:

Best Film

A Complete Unknown
Anora


WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
The Brutalist

Outstanding British Film

Bird
Blitz


WINNER: Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofía Gascón,

Emilia Pérez


Marianne Jean-Baptiste,

Hard Truths


Saoirse Ronan,

The Outrun


Demi Moore,

The Substance


Cynthia Erivo,

Wicked

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet,

A Complete Unknown


Ralph Fiennes,

Conclave


Hugh Grant,

Heretic


Colman Domingo,

Sing Sing


Sebastian Stan,

The Apprentice


WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini,

Conclave


Selena Gomez,

Emilia Pérez


WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones,

The Brutalist


Jamie Lee Curtis,

The Last Showgirl


Ariana Grande,

Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton,

A Complete Unknown


WINNER; Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov,

Anora


Clarence Maclin,

Sing Sing


Jeremy Strong,

The Apprentice


Guy Pearce,

The Brutalist

Best Director

Sean Baker,

Anora


Edward Berger,

Conclave


Denis Villeneuve,

Dune: Part Two


Jacques Audiard,

Emilia Pérez


WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat,

The Substance

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Luna Carmoon,

Hoard


WINNER: Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap

Dev Patel,

Monkey Man


Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay,

Santosh


Karan Kandhari,

Sister Midnight


Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light
WINNER: Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig


Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land


WINNER: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper


Best Animated Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot


WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Sean Baker,

Anora


Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh,

Kneecap


Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold,

The Brutalist


Coralie Fargeat,

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold, Jay Cocks,

A Complete Unknown


WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard,

Emilia Pérez


RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes,

Nickel Boys


Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, "John Divine G" Whitfield,

Sing Sing

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela


Jharrel Jerome


WINNER: David Jonsson

Mikey Madison


Nabhaan Rizwan


Best Original Score

Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu


WINNER: The Brutalist
The Wild Robot

Best Casting

A Complete Unknown


WINNER: Anora
Conclave


Kneecap


The Apprentice

Best Cinematography

Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu


WINNER: The Brutalist

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown


Blitz


Conclave


Nosferatu


WINNER: Wicked

Best Editing

Anora


WINNER: Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap

Best Production Design

Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
The Brutalist


WINNER: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hair

Dune: Part Two


Emilia Pérez


Nosferatu


WINNER: The Substance
Wicked


Best Sound

Blitz


WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II


The Substance


Wicked

Best Special Visual Effects

Better Man
WINNER: Dune: Part Two


Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best British Short Film

Marion
Milk
WINNER: Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Best British Short Animation

Adiós


Mog's Christmas


WINNER: Wander to Wonder

Best Children's & Family

Flow


Kensuke's Kingdom


The Wild Robot


WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl