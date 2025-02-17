2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Complete list of winners

While anticipation for the Oscars 2025 kept fans buzzing, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards set the tone for the rest of the awards season.

From Anora, which kept its winning streak alive, to Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and more, films received coveted awards during the star-studded ceremony at Royal Festival Hall, London, on Sunday, February 16.

Complete list of BAFTAs 2025

Following is the complete list of the winners from the glamorous night:

Best Film





Conclave wins Best Film award at the 2025 BAFTA Films Awards

Outstanding British Film





Best Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón,





Marianne Jean-Baptiste,





Saoirse Ronan,





Demi Moore,





Cynthia Erivo,

Mikey Madison earns Best Actress award for Anora at Baftas 2025

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet,





Ralph Fiennes,





Hugh Grant,





Colman Domingo,





Sebastian Stan,





Best Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini,





Selena Gomez,





Felicity Jones,





Jamie Lee Curtis,





Ariana Grande,

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton,





Yura Borisov,





Clarence Maclin,





Jeremy Strong,





Guy Pearce,

Kiran Culkin's performance in 'A Real Pain' earned him an accolade for Best Supporting actor

Best Director

Sean Baker,





Edward Berger,





Denis Villeneuve,





Jacques Audiard,





Coralie Fargeat,

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Luna Carmoon,





Dev Patel,





Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay,





Karan Kandhari,





Best Film Not in the English Language





Best Documentary









Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story earns Best Documentary at BAFTAs 2025

Best Animated Film





Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker,





Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh,





Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold,





Coralie Fargeat,

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold, Jay Cocks,





Jacques Audiard,





RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes,





Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, "John Divine G" Whitfield,

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela





Jharrel Jerome





Mikey Madison





Nabhaan Rizwan





David Jonsson received EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Best Original Score





Best Casting













Best Cinematography





Best Costume Design

















Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were starred in the musical adaptation 'Wicked'

Best Editing





Best Production Design





Best Makeup and Hair

















Best Sound













Best Special Visual Effects





Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet helmed the leading roles in Dune series

Best British Short Film

Marion

Milk

WINNER

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Best British Short Animation









Best Children's & Family











