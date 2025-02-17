Scarlett Johansson, husband Colin Jost give nod to 1st meeting at ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost celebrate SNL 50th anniversary

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost shared a date night at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special.

The couple made an appearance at the Radio City Hall on February 16th to celebrate as the weekend show marks its half century.

Johansson and Jost dressed up in co-ordinated outfits for the evening, as the Black Widow star donned a black glamourous gown.

The SNL star on the other hand, sported a classic tuxedo for the special episode.

The lovebirds’ appearance on the show proved to be extra special as they first met at the set of the show in 2006.

At the time, the Under the Skin actress made her hosting debut and Jost was working as a writer.

Johansson and Jost got married in 2020 in an intimate celebration during the pandemic, after the actress finalised her divorce from ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

For the anniversary special episode, Jost worked on various parts for the show while Johansson put on a sketch alongside Kim Kardashian, Ana Gasteyer, and Kristen Wiig as the Maharelle Sisters.

The episode aired on Sunday, February 16th.