‘SNL50’: Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon open ‘Anniversary Special’ with ‘Homeward Bound’

Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon open ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

SNL50: The Anniversary Special kicked off with an emotional performance from Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon.

The highly anticipated event started with a heartfelt duet from the singers. The duo performed Homeward Bound, a song Simon originally played on the show in 1976 alongside George Harrison.

Carpenter joked that not only was she not born at the time, but neither were her parents.

Following their performance, the pair delivered the show’s legendary opening line: "Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!"

The anniversary special was packed with appearances from past and present Saturday Night Live stars, including Martin Short, Steve Martin, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, and Fred Armisen.

The musical lineup features performances from Lil Wayne and The Roots, as well as Paul McCartney.

Carpenter, known for her hit Espresso, joined a roster of stars celebrating SNL’s five-decade legacy. She walked the red carpet at 30 Rockefeller Plaza ahead of the Feb. 16 primetime event, dazzling in a jeweled nude gown.

The Grammy-nominated singer previously made her SNL debut in the season 49 finale, performing as a musical guest alongside host Jake Gyllenhaal.