Julianne Moore reacts to children’s book ‘Freckleface Strawberry’ school ban

Julianne Moore on children’s book ‘Freckleface Strawberry’ school ban

Julianne Moore broke silence over the ban of her first ever book from schools.

The actress expressed shock and disappointment after learning that her 2007 children’s book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned from schools operated by the Department of Defense under the Trump Administration.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared the news on Instagram, revealing her disbelief that the book—inspired by her own childhood experiences—is no longer accessible to children in military families.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense," Moore wrote.

She explained that the book tells the story of a seven-year-old girl who initially dislikes her freckles but eventually embraces them, realizing that being different is what makes her special.

"It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community," she added.

The book’s official synopsis describes a young girl navigating insecurities about her appearance:

"If you have freckles, you can try these things: 1) Make them go away. Unless scrubbing doesn’t work. 2) Cover them up. Unless your mom yells at you for using a marker. 3) Disappear. Um, where’d you go? Oh, there you are. There’s one other thing you can do: 4) LIVE WITH THEM! Because after all, the things that make you different also make you, YOU."

Written by Julianne Moore and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, the story highlights self-acceptance and embracing uniqueness.

As a graduate of Frankfurt American High School, a DoD-run institution, and the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Moore expressed particular sadness over the ban.

"Kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [DoDEA] school, will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own," she wrote.

She also questioned why the book was deemed controversial, stating, "I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that caused it to be banned by the US Government."

Moore emphasized her disappointment, adding, "I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right."

The actress credited PEN America, a nonprofit literary advocacy group, for bringing the ban to her attention.