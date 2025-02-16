Prince Harry receives shocking news as Invictus Games comes to end

Prince Harry has been warned of serious consequences in his US visa case, despite Donald Trump's statement ruling out the deportation of the Duke.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is on the radar of the US think tank, The Heritage Foundation, as they raised questions about Harry's visa application in 2020 after he confessed in his bombshell memoir Spare of taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Now, a judge from the case hinted at disclosing one of the legal documents submitted by the Duke amid Trump's presidency.
An insider told Daily Mail, "President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution."
The source shared that the Duke is "off-the-hook with Trump." The tipster continued, "The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."
It is important to note that these comments came after Trump called out Harry's wife Meghan Markle.
Speaking of deportation speculations, the President said, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
As per royal commentators, the Duke of Sussex hit back at Trump by publicly speaking about "weak moral character in the world" during the Invictus Games' opening ceremony speech.
