King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's key meeting with royals

Palace issues major life update about King Charles after Harry's key meeting

Royal family issued a major update about King Charles after his son, Prince Harry, reunited with royal figures during the Invictus Games 2025.

The King's office released new photos from the monarch's visit to SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

Palace shared a meaningful message, which reads that the SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough "trains participants for roles in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector, focusing on welding and heavy engineering skills essential for constructing wind turbine monopiles."

"The monopile, a crucial component in offshore wind turbines, measures 120 metres in length, 15.5 metres in diameter, and weighs up to 4,500 tonnes."

The monarch's spokesperson revealed that he toured the factory, which "produces up to four monopiles a week and met equipment operators and construction apprentices from @middlesbroughcollege and @hartlepoolfe, along with personnel from @@k2_construction."

Notably, King Charles' new statement came after the Duke of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Denmark.

Harry met Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife Princess Marie during a volleyball game at the Invictus.