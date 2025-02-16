Sharon Stone eyes role with Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Sharon Stone eyes to join Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Sharon Stone has set her sights on a new role alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress is in talks to join the much-anticipated third season of Euphoria.

This potential casting update came a few days after the HBO series officially announced the season’s returning stars.

In addition to the Spider-Man actress, the Kissing Booth actor and Sweeney, 27, the hit show will feature Alexa Demie, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

Earlier this week, the television network confirmed that production for the third season officially began after an early three-year hiatus.

Newly announced cast members include NFL star-turned-actor Marshawn Lynch, Grammy winner Rosalia, Kadeem Hardison, Suicide Squad star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Anna Van Patten.

While details about her character remain under wraps, Stone’s potential addition to Euphoria would be nothing short of remarkable, given her illustrious career.

The Oscar-nominated actress has starred in a wide range of iconic films, including Basic Instinct, Casino, Total Recall, and more.

Additionally, a premiere date hasn’t been teased yet; the new season will likely air in 2026.