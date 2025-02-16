Lizzo's new music teaser receives mixed fans' reactions

Lizzo’s teaser for new music has recently received mixed reactions from fans, some calls her out for “copying” Lily Rose Depp.

On February 15, the Truth Hurts crooner shared a clip of herself via X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she could be seen crying just like Lily Rose’s character from HBO's The Idol.

In a new clip, the Grammy winner displayed different emotions as her facial expressions changed from weeping to laughing with high energy flute track playing in the background

In the caption, the singer wrote, “Everything was so much simpler #LIRL.”

The post garnered mixed reviews from her fans as the clip also teased a February 28 release date was placed at the end.

Some fans found out the similarities between clips of Johnny Depp’s daughter and Lizzo, calling it “too uncanny”.

One X user said, “You wanna be lily rose depp so bad.”

Another remarked, “She think this euphoria,” while giving reference of hit HBO show.

“Lily rose depp nachos,” added a third user.

Another follower also hit out at Lizzo's acting skills, saying, “Is you tryna go into acting? Genuine question.”

On February 14, Lizzo hinted that a new album was on the way as she penned a cryptic post alongside her Special album cover as the photo.

“It’s the end of a very Special era. This album was my strut back into society after a hard 2020 & 2021. I wanted to help people turn up the music, turn down the lights and get a feeling they’ll be alright,” said the 36-year-old.

Lizzo stated, “I wanted to remind people of how they may be broken but still perfect in their own way. 12 songs, 68 shows, 14 countries, 3 continents and nearly a million voices later we saw our specialness.”

“She continued, “We got through it together. I’m proud of the accolades, the Grammys the Emmys the Platinum plaque… but I’m most proud of the Legacy I’m leaving this world— lyrics that uplift you, music w real instruments, a reminder to dance and that it’s okay to cry… and high vibrations!”

In the end, she expressed her gratitude to “God every day” that “this is my job and I don’t take it lightly”.